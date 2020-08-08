Dear Editor:
The Aug. 3 Op-Ed by Brandon W. Hawk, assistant professor of English, and unfortunately given much space, was a sorry tutorial in the misuse of the English language to weave a misleading smear of those whose beliefs differ from his. Instead of engaging in straightforward debate, he started by pointing to the rather aberrant beliefs of Dr. Stella Immanuel, a speaker in a viral video that espoused hydroxychloroquine and rejected the need for wearing masks.
As a physician who also has to make decisions regarding how to treat actual patients, and based on studies (available to the public) involving thousands of patients in the use of hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc, I actually agree with Hawk’s rejection of Immanuel’s strident claims.
However, what was deceptive and offensive was the way he moved from there to attack Christianity and Judaism. Citing several apocryphal religious writings (whose authority would be rejected by the conservative evangelicals making up the bulk of those he was attacking), he moved to the conclusion that many conservative Christians essentially share Immanuel’s religious positions. By using the “straw woman” of Immanuel, Hawk was engaging in mere misinformation, smear tactics and bigotry.
The parade of men and women of science, medicine, philosophy, education and other brilliant thinkers over millennia who were Christian or Jewish would more than fill this newspaper. Hawk could employ his English skills to far better ends if he would rise to their level of discourse rather than spew out deceptive vitriol that adds much heat and no light to the conversation on what is true.
Andrew L. Smith, MD
713 Trillium Circle
Maryville, TN 37804
(865)335-0792
