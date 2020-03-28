Dear Editor:
As a native Blount Countian, I do not like what is happening to Maryville with the influx of all of these transplants moving in from everywhere. The traffic is terrible on every road we travel on.
I read in The Daily Times that the water pump cannot keep up with the demand because of all of the houses being built on Morganton Road. I live in the area, and Morganton Road cannot handle any more traffic.
What if we have a water shortage? In the past, we have had droughts and had to conserve water, and that was before all of the hundreds of people moved in here.
I ask our city and county leaders to stop approving the large subdivisions where the big construction companies come in, build, sell and make the money. Then they are gone, and we are left with the problems.
Maryville has changed but not for the better.
Bessie Holden
Edna Garland Road
Maryville
