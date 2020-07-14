Dear Editor:
If you walk through life unaffected by the “Rebels," then your privilege has allowed you to do so. I have spent hours on the phone with others whose backgrounds differ from mine tremendously, and I have taken the time to listen, understand, empathize and help to the best of my ability.
Listening to others and reading their words made one thing clear: There are members of the community who are affected by the name “Rebels” in largely traumatic and demeaning ways. If you have been unaffected by it, then surely changing it to something less controversial would have no impact on your life, so your opposition remains confusing. For those who want the change, we know it will not fix all or even a tiny fraction of the systemic racism issues prevalent in our community, but it is such an easy first step to take.
If it harms your neighbor, why keep it? If anything, this has shown how divisive “Rebels” continues to be in our community, and a mascot is something everyone should be able to be proud of or at least not have political debates about. Every other school across the country has been dealing with reopening during COVID-19, and several of them also have made the decision to change their mascot name or even their school name. If other schools can tackle both, why not Maryville?
Preparing for reopening during COVID-19 is not an excuse if others have been able to do it. So what is it, are we lazy? Stubborn? Racist? Ignorant? A combination? School board members, say what you really mean and what your motivations are for standing still, instead of hiding behind a flimsy excuse. Enough is enough.
Rachel Evans
Sweet Briar Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.