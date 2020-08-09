Dear Editor:
This is in response to your Aug. 4 article on page 5A regarding the escape of four juveniles from the Gateway Center in Louisville. This has been happening in the Holston College Road and Gravelly Hills areas for a long time. Homes have been broken into, vehicles stolen and vandalized.
One family member had his truck stolen after his home was broken into with the family in the house asleep. This is a very dangerous situation, and I am concerned that someone is going to be seriously injured or worse. We who live in this area and pay our taxes do not deserve this, nor do the juveniles who live at Gateway. They should, for their safety, be securely contained at the facility.
We used to get a reverse 911 call alerting the neighbors of an escape but now that doesn't happen. It is quite evident that, because of the number of times that we know of they have escaped, they do not have control of this facility. At what point does it stop — with the life of a juvenile or a community resident? Enough is enough.
Martha Middleton
Holston College Road
Louisville
