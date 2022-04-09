Dear Editor:
We moved to Tennessee 15 years ago to retire in our forever home. Blount County had a rural character and scenic beauty that is not being preserved today. Traffic congestion is becoming problematic; infrastructure overloaded. The narrow roads are not being improved to handle increased traffic. Uncontrolled urban sprawl with densely-packed subdivisions are springing up everywhere and destroying the small town charm that attracted us to settle here.
The Manor in the Hills is seeking to add 149 more lots, bringing their total to 431 on just 47 acres. The decision on the additional lots was postponed due to the Planning Commission's inability to make a decision — the same commission that did not make a decision on the Best Farms development next door (218 lots on 53 acres) that will proceed on a legal technicality. Add the new development on Montvale Road across from Forest Hill Baptist Church plus 19 lots south of the Montvale Marathon and the increased traffic on Montvale Road, it will become a nightmare during peak times. Some of the traffic will use Carpenter's Grade Road and create major backups at traffic lights on Sandy Springs Road. These two-lane roads are already congested without adding hundreds of new cars to the traffic volume.
The same scenario is being played out in surrounding areas for subdivisions on Pate Farms, Top Side Road, Wildwood Road, Old Niles Ferry Road, and on and on without any end in sight.
Population growth will result in higher taxes to build bigger schools, increase water and sewage infrastructure, expand health care capacity, improve roads, and increase county service including police and fire protection. New developments simply do not pay for all the increased costs which are created.
The small town natural character of the county should be preserved. Scenic views are being eliminated. Land use and development must be closely regulated and not just rubber stamped in back room good-ole-boy agreements that benefit the developers at the expense of the taxpayers.
It is imperative that subdivision regulations and urban growth boundaries be reviewed and updated with major public input. Elected and appointed county officials need to represent all their constituents, attend planning meetings and fully participate on critical votes. It is past time for county officials to take a pause in the approval process, listen to voters, and rethink their vision of the future to benefit all residents.
Dick P. McCord
Maryville
