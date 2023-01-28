Dear Editor,
It’s so easy to predict failure for things that are hard to envision. Think about Ray Bloch, musical director for “The Ed Sullivan Show,” who said of the Beatles, “I give them a year.” That’s what makes some people “visionary” and the rest of us… healthy skeptics?
I wonder if Stephen Moore will be remembered for a statement in his column that appeared in this paper on Jan. 12 (“Big Three US automakers commit to making cars that people don’t want”). He predicted the collapse of EV sales “…as this ‘woke’ green energy fad fades into the sunset, as it almost assuredly will …” Not everything in his column is false, but several errors need to be pointed out.
Moore states that the “big three” US carmakers have decided to move away entirely from internal combustion engines (ICE): “Henceforth, virtually all American-made cars will be electric vehicles.” Chrysler (now branded under Stellantis, and no longer considered one of the big three) and General Motors have indeed announced plans for an all or mostly electric lineup in coming years. Ford informally pledged at COP26 to eventually stop making gas-powered cars, but has since announced it will expand US production of both electric and internal combustion models. To be sure, most auto manufacturers are expanding EV production these days, some greatly. But the declaration that all American car manufacturers plan to stop making gas-powered vehicles is incorrect.
Moore presumes only Sierra Club members want EVs, that mainstream consumers give EVs “a decisive hands-down” and “aren’t going to trade in their Mustangs, Camaros, Cadillacs and trucks for an EV.”
Actually, EV models are available for Mustang, Caddy, and F-150’s, with an electric Camaro in the works. Two of the three winners of the 2022 Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards were electric: Ford’s F-150 Lightning and Kia’s EV6 SUV. Last year, 47 models of EVs were sold in the US, and that number is expected to reach 159 by 2025.
More people are choosing EVs for financial reasons, not just environmental, enjoying approximately 60% savings in fuel costs. The lifetime cost of owning an EV is estimated to be around $5,000 to $10,000 less than an ICEV, primarily based on fuel and maintenance savings. EV sales are exploding, and in 2022 were almost 70% higher than the previous year; this trend will likely continue with legislative incentives. While it’s true that more than half of the electrical energy for battery charging comes from fossil fuels, this percentage is continually decreasing; many EV owners even charge from their residential solar panels. Currently, the total carbon footprint from EV usage is significantly lower than from ICEVs.
Columns like this one that are meant to persuade rather than inform lose their punch when the information intended to do the persuading is false, distorted, or exaggerated. That’s unfortunate, because Moore could provide a service by truthfully informing the reader of the advantages of EV adoption as well as factual drawbacks and challenges.
There are many hurdles to overcome on the road to widespread EV adoption, especially concerning mining and/or recycling the minerals needed for battery production. But the progress being made is astounding to anyone who cares to investigate. As more people become aware of the facts, the more accountable our legislators will have to be, as we will vote out those who act in the interests of big donors over Americans and the environment on which we depend.
Ginny Ayers
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.