Dear Editor:
This is an open letter to Harry Grothjahn and Blount County Commissioner Mike Akard:
You had a role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Deflecting that fact with the excuse that you did not enter the building, assault individuals or exhort the violent crowd does not absolve you of culpability. You were part of this sad moment in American history, the attack on democracy and free elections.
Your excuses are akin to the driver of a getaway car in a bank heist: "But I only drove the car. I didn't shoot anyone or bring out the bags of loot." You supported and assisted those who did.
Ed Caudill
Allegheny Loop Road
Maryville
