Dear Editor:
I have just finished reading "Dragonwings," a book that fulfills the author, Laurence Yep's, stated intention of countering cultural stereotypes.
"I wanted to show that Chinese Americans are human beings upon whom America has had a unique effect," Yep writes. In the end, the book shows both the main Chinese and American characters rising above ethnic prejudice.
What I would really appreciate is expert advice from child development professionals, psychologist, and sociologist as to age appropriateness. I would much prefer this expert guidance in contrast to the overheated opinions of a few locals with an agenda to attack and undermine public education, a coordinated campaign that is being waged throughout the nation.
Often, after reading their comments, I wonder if they have actually read the book in its entirety.
Linda Wade
Maryville
