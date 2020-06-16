Dear Editor:
I have lived 62 years on Cherry Street in Alcoa. I've always had an American flag on a high pole in my yard. I changed them out when they became faded. This past year has been really hard on the one up now. The stars have faded, the red and white stripes have divided at the seam and one end is stuck in a dogwood tree and won't budge.
It reminded me of our country with all of the divisions.
I know my flag will never come together again, but I hope our country will. I will eventually put up a new flag because I love my country. It is on the list.
Carrie Whitehead
Cherry Street
Alcoa
