Dear Editor:
I want to thank Shanna Dean Cooper (June 11 letter for the reminder that blatant hypocrisy can come in any political stripe. Using the Bible and a church as props for political gain is wrong, whether it comes from someone on the left or the right.
On the occasion in question, and in light of President Trump’s record of racist-tinged comments and evidences of corruption, his actions seemed particularly offensive. As to Mr. Trump’s "defending the church institution," appearances would indicate this was more about defending himself.
Clearly, protesters who were violent and destructive were in the wrong. But multiple reports show on the evening of June 1 the crowd at Lafayette Square was largely peaceful; people were exercising their First Amendment right. Nevertheless, several sources show they were met with a multitude of security forces that began firing chemical agents at approximately 6:35 p.m., just before the president began his walk across the area to St. John’s Church at 7:02.
“Facts are stubborn things;” said John Adams, “and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.” May we each be diligent to ferret out the facts, regardless of where they may lead.
Jan Driver
Chilhowee View Road
Maryville
