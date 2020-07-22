Dear Editor:
A couple of months ago, Food City relocated to a bigger store on West Broadway Avenue in Maryville, abandoning the successful store for a slightly more successful but less accessible store. Their old location now stands empty.
Now they’re doing the same thing with their old Alcoa store — to move to a less accessible location at Springbrook Farm. Another waste of a building.
Jim Pittman
Kingstown Colony Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.