Dear Editor:
It is past time to remove the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state Capitol and place it where it belongs — in a Confederate museum.
Any East Tennessee lawmaker should be more than ready to see this done. East Tennessee was more than 80% loyal to the Union. We especially should refuse to honor someone who acted in the worst possible way regarding slaves, the Union and finally blacks who attained freedom.
Forrest was a despicable man who happened to be an effective general. Unfortunately, he was a general for a cause that was to split our country in order to preserve his chosen way to riches.
He not only was a slave owner, but was a prominent slave-trader who split families and profited from their sales. Following the end of the Civil War, he was a major leader of the Ku Klux Klan.
Removing the Forrest bust is not about dishonoring those who fought bravely for the Confederacy. It is about recognizing that this man does not deserve to be honored in our state Capitol. If the bust is to be retained where it is, it would be historically appropriate to cover the head with a Klan hood. To hold up Forrest as a model is to revere an example of extreme white supremacy.
We need symbols of hope. We need symbols that honor our best, not our worst; we need those who point to how we can be great citizens and patriots. Let's move Forrest to a more appropriate place.
William Cooper
Champions Drive
Maryville
