Dear Editor:
I disagree with the letters to the editor on Sunday. Both, in one way or another, suggest we have inadequate public education, because prayer and God has been taken out of the schools. Both suggest that the country was founded on Christianity, which is wrong.
First of all, the original inhabitants of this great land were tribal people with their own separate ideologies. Secondly, we (the immigrants) came here to find religious freedom. Freedom to choose which God or doctrine was acceptable to us. That is the very reason we have a division of church and state.
America's founders did not have a common religious tradition or an established church. That was one of America's strengths. Many of the founders practiced Deism and, in his first term, Thomas Jefferson declared his belief in the separation of church and state. The founders were men that fought for religious freedom. In fact, God, Jesus Christ, and Christianity are not stated once in the Constitution, and it is clearly done so on purpose. In the words of John Adams, “The Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.”
This country is populated with folks from diverse backgrounds, a melting pot. Consequently, on Dec. 10, 1948, the U.N. General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), proclaiming inalienable rights to which all human beings are inherently entitled, regardless of race, color, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth, or other status.
Religious freedom prevents the cultural majority from using the power of the state to impose their beliefs on others. This protects everyone — religious and nonreligious alike — from the government becoming so powerful that it can tell people what to think and how to act.
Patti Young
Harold Drive
Maryville
