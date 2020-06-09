Dear Editor:
A recent letter to The Daily Times attacks the “separation of church and state” by defining it as something it is not. Obviously the Framers did not intend for there to be a complete or near absence of religious beliefs or faith.
Instead, “the wall” is there to ensure that individual religious opinions do not have a place in the operations of the government, no establishment of religion and no religious tests. That decision was “by intention, by insinuation” and often referenced in writings by many, including Jefferson, Madison and Adams. Most of the Framers were quite religions, but they realized that mixing religion and government would not allow for a free and harmonious society.
Divine right was an underlying concept of government control for millennia. This “divine right of kings” was what the rebellion was against. Divine right is necessarily authoritarian by anyone who claims it.
In order to “form a more perfect union,” the divisiveness of religions cannot be allowed. Governments and politicians and even teachers who advocate religious views from positions of authority automatically exclude those who have different views.
Those who have different religious views (including no religion) become part of a separate class that consists of those seen as an inferior class, morally bankrupt and untrustworthy solely because they do not agree with the politician or government employee in control at the time. It is devaluing and establishing religion by intimidation.
The “wall” is there to keep us free by not allowing the government and government officials (when acting as government employees) to tell us what religious positions are acceptable.
Carl Ledendecker
Stonybook Road
Louisville
