Dear Editor:
In response to the "mail-in voting is a must during pandemic" letter, I think they are looking at it from the wrong angle. It's not so much the possibility of fraud, although it is going to be a problem, but the fact that millions of votes will probably never arrive to be counted. Or that the ballots may never reach the voters to begin with.
In regard to the cost-cutting measures that the post office is now utilizing, they have been operating in the red for so many years that something had to be done to improve the bottom line.
John Smith

Maryville
