Dear Editor:
The walls close in, a blanket of depression
Abba, Father, God, please hear my confession.
An unseen curse, slyly prowls the air
Neither young, nor old, can’t escape this evil snare.
Corpses pile high, the living social distance
Oh God, intervene! Make us whole! Just this instance.
We send our children to school, with a prayer and a mask
But our hearts pulse with fear, God, how long can this last?
Lost wages, lost jobs, the carnage obscene
Oh God, loose the grip, of this COVID-19.
I cry out for relief, a vaccine, a quick cure
If the virus is your will, is that just? Are you sure?
A response from the heavens, a reassuring nod
My Father speaks softly, “Be still, and know that I am God.”
I grow still and listen, again turn to his Word
A God far away? Not aware? That’s absurd!
God came in the flesh, knows our pain, and far worse
Jesus suffered, felt alone, even cried out, “I thirst.”
He wept for his friends, he’s engaged in our fight
Never missing in action, our God’s always on-site.
He’s there in the lab, and with the ER staff
He’s right by your child, in English and math.
He’s there with the preacher, watching attendance drop
He’s there with the shop owner, the nurse and the cop.
He’s right by the ventilator, as Grandma breathes her last
He comforts grieving families, the poor, the downcast.
This world is fallen, with death and disease
God, we long for something better, some relief, if you please.
Don’t give up or lose hope, keep the faith, don’t despair
Bow your head, talk to God, put it all in his care.
As the walls close in, amidst the storm, the gloomy abyss
I spot a rainbow on the horizon, and am reminded, “God’s got this.”
Steve Johnson
Woodgate Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.