Dear Editor:
It is ironic that, on a day (Aug. 20) when Blount Memorial Hospital's chief medical officer is quoted on the front page above the fold as saying “The numbers continue to rise because, unfortunately, our community still is not significantly complying with wearing a mask …”, a letter writer says “… I don’t believe putting something over my face will deter the spread of the virus" ("Stop enforcing mask mandates, 6A). What a stark difference between scientific fact and social behavior driven solely by personal opinion.
We all have personal opinions, and it is a blessing to live in a country where we can freely express them. But our social interactions need to be guided by facts as well as simple courtesies we learned, or should have learned, at home, in church or in school. Putting on a mask says, “I believe in science, I trust the people who have the expertise, and I care about you.”
More importantly, public policy needs to be science based. The actions of our governments at all levels affect our lives every day. It would have been prudent for our county mayor to have at least required masks in our county facilities as was done by our state court system.
Robert K. Hanye
Sweet Briar Drive
Maryville
