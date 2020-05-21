Dear Editor:
This is in response to the letter published May 17 ("Where's the outrage over attacks on President Trump?."
There is overwhelming evidence of this president's wrongdoing, but Republicans' response to it is always the same — shove their fingers in their ears, slam their eyes shut and sing la-la-la-la-la at the top of their lungs.
Nancy Westbrook
Lowes Ferry Road
Louisville
