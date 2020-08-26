Dear Editor:
Has anyone noticed that Tennessee is finally a Top 10 state? Good for us: We have the 16th-highest population but just cracked the Top 10 for COVID-19 cases.
Can we climb higher as the months pass? Possibly. We have a governor, who like a well-meaning ostrich, sticks his head in the sands of responsibility and ignores what others have shown to be true: If everyone wears a mask, social distances and avoids large-group gatherings, the number of COVID-19 cases would drop and then we could completely reopen.
That means that Nashville with the Opry, restaurants and tourist spots would take a hit. Equally East Tennessee around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park would be less inundated by tourists flocking to Dollywood and the outlet malls. That translates to less sales tax and means reduced state revenues.
Dear Gov. Lee, “How much money equals a person’s life?” Our death toll used to be far below other states, but we are catching up with more than 1,600 deaths. For those who yell “I got my rights!,” no one has the right to endanger the lives of others. You have free speech but you do not have the right to yell fire in a crowded theater.
We as a state can ignore the pandemic and go on with our daily lives like it doesn’t exist, but it does and it won’t ignore us. How many more people have to get sick and in some cases die before we act like responsible adults?
Mark Hall
Wilson Avenue
Maryville
