Dear Editor:
I am disappointed with Gov. Bill Lee's decision to let restaurants reopen. It is the exact opposite of social distancing. Even if restaurants are at half capacity, patrons are still in close quarters with friends at a table without a mask. Patrons are talking, eating, laughing, so happy to be together again. COVID -19 is spewing through the air across the table.
The conditions for reopening should be testing, contact tracing, isolating. Unknowing exposure of COVID-19 will lead to infection within four to 14 days, whereupon the infected may or may not show symptoms.
My parents live in Maryville in an assisted living facility. I am very concerned that Lee’s decision to reopen restaurants has put their lives in danger. Many cooped up staff members may be thrilled to return to restaurants with their friends with whom they have not been able to socialize. My concern is that they will then return to work and unknowingly spread the virus in the long-term facility.
Approximately one-fifth of the U.S. deaths from COVID-19 are in long-term care facilities. Once it enters a facility, it spreads rapidly. Please, continue to isolate. There is no way to stay 6 feet apart or to wear a mask at a table in a restaurant. Don’t do it.
Juli Rigell
East Westwood Drive
Maryville
