Dear Editor:
It is imperative for each of us to do our part to take care of those who take care of us. One easy way to do so is to contact grocery retailers and urge them to figure out how to give shopping priority to medical workers, many of whom will continue to be working ever-longer hours to care for sick people in the face of the escalating COVID-19 crisis.
It is easy to imagine how upsetting and disheartening it must be for these courageous folks to be met with under-stocked shelves when they finally get a chance to grocery shop after a long and tiring shift.
Most of our groceries — most notably toilet paper and paper towels — are manufactured right here in the USA. Hoarding is the only reason such necessities are in short supply. Do your part: Practice compassion for others when shopping. We all are in this together. "United we stand, divided we fall."
Shirley Brown
Willard Street
Maryville
