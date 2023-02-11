I recently attended a Maryville Municipal Planning Commission meeting whose agenda focused on the rezoning of the Robertson Farm that runs from Highway 411 South to Morganton Road. The farm consists of nearly 100 acres of pasture and is currently located in Blount County with a zoning designation of “Suburbanizing.” The Maryville Municipal Planning Commission appears to be leaning toward approving annexation of the property into the City of Maryville, along with changing the zoning to Business and Transportation, which would, in essence, create a “Turkey Creek” in Maryville running from Morganton Road to 411 South, and accelerate the move toward making 411 South strongly resemble Kingston Pike.
Maryville currently is a place where its residents value both the natural beauty of the area and the kindness and connection of the people who live here. The approval of the Business and Transportation zoning for this area is a significant departure from what the Planning Commission has approved in the past and will lead to the kind of sprawl that most of us moved here to avoid. I was concerned to hear Suzette Donovan, the Vice-Chair of the Planning Commission state that she “just wanted the road” (presumably the extension of Robert C. Jackson from Morganton Road to 411 South), leaving the impression that the road is all that matters, regardless of the impact to the community.
I would like to suggest to the Maryville Municipal Planning Commission and to the Maryville City Council that it is possible to grow this community without destroying its natural beauty and providing places for residents to connect. For example, there are no parks on the 411 South side of Maryville. It would seem reasonable for the city to require a few acres of the nearly 100 to be set aside for a park to preserve the beauty of the area and provide a place for residents to safely gather.
The Maryville Municipal Planning Commission meets again on Feb. 20 to discuss this proposed change, and I hope to see you there.
