Dear Editor:
In these days of improving our health and well-being, I appreciate that you publish varied recipes. However, I worry about the headline of "a protein-packed, guilt-free dessert" that calls for 1 cup of light corn syrup and 1 cup of granulated sugar." The peanut butter has sugar. The rice cereal has sugar. The chocolate chips have sugar. This headline is grossly misleading.
Call the recipe what it is, a dessert, and don't let your readers try to fool themselves into thinking this food is good for them.
Mary Larrabee
Maryville
