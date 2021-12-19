Dear Editor,
I enjoyed reading Sport's Editor Troy Provost-Herron's recent column on Alcoa High School's football team's domination in their respective division. I am looking forward to his potential article on how Alabama should leave the SEC as they continue to dominate the conference they belong to. Mr. Provost-Herron could even write a sports article about how Vanderbilt should leave the SEC, as Vandy has not won a football championship in years (if ever?). In a few years, I expect to read an article that the USA should not be sending a basketball team to the next summer Olympics.
I like to think that Alcoa wins because the kids buy into what is being asked of them by their respective coaches, the support of the parents to acknowledge that the coaches are working in the best interest of their child and the basic tenet that hard work and sacrifice pays off.
To compare the size of the team on the opposing sideline vs. Alcoa's is baseless to me. Success breeds success. Why wouldn't a student want to be a part of something good? Not all students as freshmen or sophomores who suit up will be stars their senior year. However they will have been a part of something worthwhile.
I have seen small schools having a large marching band on the field. Over the years their bands grew in size due to the hard work, leading to competitions and trips to Disney, etc. I also have witnessed small schools have excellent show choirs and debate teams.
In closing, I suggest — in jest or for real — that the Daily Times adopt the mantra: Any individual writer or photographer who wins a journalism award three years in a row, must resign and move on to a larger newspaper where keener competition exists.
A retired Coach and Educator (Who has never seen Alcoa play)
Mark Snyder
Peacock Ridge Road
Townsend
