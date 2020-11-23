Dear Editor:
One has to wonder what nationally syndicated columnist Froma Harrop would accept as evidence of massive election fraud. Do you think there is any evidence she would accept, and then apologize for mocking Trump's claim that the election was stolen?
Her pathological hatred of Trump is obvious every time she writes, so I doubt that she would ever accept a challenge that this election was stolen by dead voters, rigged computer voting machines, unidentifiable mail-in ballots that exceed the number of people living in the area, observers barred from observing, counting Biden votes two or three times while trashing Trump votes.
People like Froma will never consider evidence, no matter how great the amount, the centralized planning needed to rig the election nor the ramifications if proven to be true. I hope she doesn't consider herself a journalist — worthless in my view.
William L. Buelow
Golanvyi Trail
Vonore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.