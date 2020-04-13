Dear Editor:
The letter of hate-filled rancor ("Parents, do you ...?," April 5, 6A) should not have been in your paper. There was so much despicable wording for our country’s leader, who is earnestly endeavoring and struggling to have us, his country’s people, rid of this COVID-19 monster. We personally deem this letter in Palm Sunday’s paper to be an invalid sham.
There needs to be much time in prayer and less in nasty, hateful spewing and demeaning. Our President Trump continues loving and caring for We The People, as well as for the conscientious leaders on his staff.
We hope readers will take a keen look to decide if that letter-writer's rancor and ranting make their day.
Bucky and Susan Colclough
Savannah Park Drive
Maryville
