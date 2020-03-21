Dear Editor:
The March 17 letter, “Democrats seem to be joyful over coronavirus pandemic,” is appalling. It is encouraged by the evilness of the impeached one in the White House. Trump is responsible.
Trump clearly has demonstrated gaslighting in the past few months. For those of us unfamiliar with the term: He has created a crisis and then steps in to solve it. The very sad thing is that now we are in deep crisis and his hate and unpatriotic language is dividing our nation at a time when we need unity more than ever.
The very idea that the letter writer would accuse Democrats of rejoicing at this time is deplorable. I remember wincing when Secretary Hillary Clinton first used the phrase gaslighting, but she was correct.
As much as I detest that Congressman Tim Burchett voted against the relief package, I would not slump to the level of the letter writer in my comments. My mama taught me better.
I understand your paper seeks to share all sides of issues. However, at this time I believe there is a need for folks to speak up in positive ways to bring our community together.
Ginny West Case
Cedar Park Drive
Maryville
