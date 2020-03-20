Dear Editor:
It is a little scary that our now 26-year-old children have to be removed removed from our family insurance plan during a pandemic. Fortunately, our children have stable jobs with good benefits. Not everyone is so lucky.
The combination of massive layoffs and a medical crisis are creating a perfect storm. Those laid off may face a choice of paying for food, rent or health insurance. Financial vulnerability makes this a no-win situation.
I’m at that point in life where several friends, both wealthy and not so wealthy, are relieved to get to the age of 65 to become eligible for Medicare. The wealthy paid $25,000 plus annually for insurance; those not so blessed either spent an inordinate amount of their income on insurance or held their breath and went without.
I hope this current crisis will finally convince the nation that everyone has a right to health care. It will make the nation a safer place for all.
Jackie Palmer
Woodmont Drive
Maryville
