Dear Editor:
I want to thank our local paper for giving us a place to voice our opinions.
I am so pleased that my Christian neighbors are still enamored with our president. The man on national television encouraged people to steal information to aid his election, and he distorts facts to such an extent that if the man says, "good day," you want to look out a window to see if it’s dark outside. The president is such a role model for the nation’s youth, and I’m not speaking of his multiple marriages and extramarital affairs.
Unlike my neighbor, I thought the president encouraged Congress to explore his impeachment to keep them occupied. No telling how much money they could have spent if they weren’t busy with all their investigations. To stop it, all the president had to do was to send over some people to tell the truth.
As we start a new decade, I hope all of my neighbors can breathe in peace as we all try to breathe out some love and compassion for our neighbors as Jesus taught.
Here’s hoping 2020 will be as exciting as 2019!
Ben Walker
Portsmouth Circle
Maryville
