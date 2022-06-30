Dear Editor:
There's an old saying that you can lead a horse to water but you can't make him drink, but it doesn't cover the owner who is afraid to give the horse any water for fear it might drown.
This fits Daily Times policy of not reporting on the U. S. Congressional hearings into the goings on of Jan. 06, 2021. Many Blount Countians including even conservative Republicans might want to read what the bipartisan hearings have revealed. Here are some highlights, taken primarily from the testimony of conservative Republicans:
(1) The ex-President rudely and angrily fired Bill Barr when the Attorney General reported that there was no election fraud.
(2) The ex-President threw his lunch plate and ketchup bottle against the wall when he heard that the Attorney General told the press about the lack of election fraud.
(3) The ex-President attempted to appoint as replacement Attorney General an unqualified person (who expressed willingness to pursue election fraud claims despite having no basis) but desisted when several top Justice Department officials threatened to resign.
(4) The ex-President exerted severe pressure trying to bully several conservative Republican officials in swing states to change vote counts or slates of electors with no basis.
(5) One of the pressured state officials, conservative Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who regards the U. S. Constitution as divinely inspired, was shocked the ex-President would ask him to violate his oath of office by overturning the Arizona election results with no basis.
(6) On the day of Jan. 6 the ex-President was angry that a full crowd was not inside the barriers around the Ellipse to hear him speak and, when told that it was because because potential crowd members had too many weapons to be pass the Secret Service metal detectors, the ex-President said to let them in anyway because they weren't there to hurt him (i.e., to hurt the ex-President).
(7) The ex-President had to be restrained from accompanying the crowd that he had just fired up to the Capitol Building.
(8) When told that the crowd was chanting "hang Mike Pence" the ex-President was unconcerned, commenting that Pence might deserve such a fate.
(9) As we all know the riot was allowed to go on for hours more before the ex-President spoke to ask for calm.
There is more but there is also a word limit. I just want to say to my Republican friends that all is not lost. Sure the ex-President has proven himself to be a low character unworthy of the office of President, but many heroes did emerge to save us from becoming a dictatorship and — guess what — most of them are conservative Republicans who showed true patriotism and courage. To name a few — individuals such as Bill Barr, Brad Raffensperger, Rusty Bowers, and most of all Vice President Mike Pence.
R. M. Harrington
Maryville
