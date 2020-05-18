Dear Editor:
I read the Associated Press article May 14 on the group of Republican attorneys general in 14 states (including the attorney general of Tennessee) proposing to “form a state-federal partnership to hold China accountable for damages caused by the spread of the new coronavirus." An admirable action. But at the same time, I couldn’t help but think that these words also apply to the our president.
He certainly downplayed the significance and minimized the impact of the virus for the first couple of months and took little or no action to curtail its spread until forced to do so by events.
John Provine
Domar Drive
Townsend
