Dear Editor:
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church held our annual Holiday Food Sale in November. With the help of parishioners and community donations we raised just over $6,600!
One hundred percent of our food sale profit is used to benefit our local community. We will present checks to the Community Food Connection, Salvation Army, Good Neighbors, and Family Promise.
We are especially grateful to the Blount County Community Action Council Nutrition Program for their very generous donation of bulk food items to use in our recipes. In addition, Bluetick Brewery donated the use of their freezer space in the weeks leading up to the sale. Because of these donations, and the donations of many of our parishioners, we were able to give almost 100% of the proceeds to our ministry partners.
We also appreciate those in our community who purchased food items, of the over 100 food orders, 68 were from folks in the community!
In these unusual times, it has been so heart-warming to have our community step up and pitch in so that we can help organizations that give assistance to folks who are facing difficult times. Thank you to everyone who supported our Holiday Food Sale this year!
Gretchen Prisock, Senior Warden
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
314 W. Broadway, Maryville
