Dear Editor:
I am very thankful for the folks who keep our essential businesses open. They do so at their own peril. Would it not be smart for these stores to require that all customers wear masks of some sort to enter the store?
So few people are doing that voluntarily. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that we all wear some sort of cloth facial covering when we’re out in public around other folks. It’s because, even if we feel well, we still may be spreading the virus.
Wearing a mask at the grocery store would be a strong statement of respect and praise for those workers who are putting in long hours to keep the shelves stocked, as well as for those first responders and hospital staff who have to answer when we fail to protect ourselves and each other.
Philip K. Hoffman, M.D.
Laurel Fork
Walland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.