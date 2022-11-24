As we are often told, history repeats itself unless we learn from the past. My reference is to the current situation that is unfolding with the relationship between Mayor Ed Mitchell and the board of Blount Memorial Hospital.
While I have no direct knowledge of the current events, my memory is vivid of the last time the hospital experienced a dire financial situation and the action that was taken to save the hospital from being sold.
Obviously the current CEO is not aware of those happenings when he alludes to the fact that the hospital has operated since the 1940s as the founders envisioned with no input from the county.
I can speak of direct knowledge because as a member of the Blount County Commission, I was a part of the Blue Ribbon panel established by the county commission and chaired by a person who has since held a number of elected and appointed positions, Doug Overbey.
This occurred in the mid 1980s and partly as a result of changes in funding from the federal government, revenues to the hospital were in decline. The CEO and board at that time failed to acknowledge adjustments needed to be made to operations and operating losses were accumulating.
As with today there were strong feelings in the community that anyone would question the management and operation of the hospital; however, if the commission had not taken action at that time most likely the hospital would now be privately owned and or, as with some hospitals, perhaps even closed.
The action taken at that time resulted in the then administrator leaving and Joe Dawson being selected to head the hospital.
Joe Dawson has since retired; however, I believe most would agree that the hospital was well managed under his watch.
Regrettably it appears that history may well be repeating.
