Dear Editor:
One of the many things that bothers me concerning this virus business is how will we know when it's over? You can bet there will be no formal declaration. Don't look for newspaper ads and articles telling us to "come on out."
No one is going to say we've got control of this thing. Health organizations are never going to tell us to take off the masks and breathe again. So, how will we know?
No television reporter will tell you, "it's alright now, come on out." People will continue walking around garbed in masks and gloves, distancing will still be the "responsible" thing and hand sanitizer will still be on the shopping list along with eggs and bread.
I see papers and TV ads talking about "when it's over we can get together again," etc., etc. It'll be over when people overcome fear and dread. Only then. Otherwise, it will never be over.
Garry L. Daniel
Washington Pike
Knoxville
