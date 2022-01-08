Dear Editor,
Run for the hills! Shelter in the storm cellar! Draft your last will and testament! “Howie-Mandel-phobia” has taken hold of our country. No, not fear of poor Howie. Fear of becoming him.
Initially, the symptoms are almost too difficult to discern. Then you begin to realize that you are opening doors to restaurants and public restrooms with your pinky. Pushing doors open at the top. Looking over your shoulder, before you do it, to see if you were being watched. Developing an unusual dislike of doorknobs. Utilizing “handicap” push buttons to access buildings.
Buying spray bottles and rubbing alcohol to create your own homemade peppermint scented sanitizer. Buying latex gloves. Activating hand dryers with your elbow. Then not caring that when you want to throw water on your face and use your hands like squeegees, that it drips on your chest, and blows water on your shoes. Not missing paper towel dispensers.
Fist bumping instead of firm handshakes. Avoiding traditional hugging with complete strangers when your team scores a touchdown. Air kissing with relatives and declaring it’s the " European way." (Not anymore). Wondering if there is such a thing as antibacterial lip gloss. Asking small children to replace their “woobies,” with a surgical mask.
Please, Lord, stop the insanity! Pray for the days when children got dirty. Runny noses, coughs and sneezes didn’t instill fear. Remembering you could judge a lot about someone more by their grip, then by their smile. You could read lips and eyes at the same time. When a smile meant that someone really liked that joke. You could recognize normal citizens from the bank robbers and criminals.
That "facial recognition" tools just might be cool. After all. The police were our heroes. We thought that most politicians were harmless.
My hopes for 2022. Let's resolve to make sure that “Fauciism” isn't preferrable to "Patriotism." Bring back the days when Howie Mandal was just a comedian and not a role model. America was populated not by “sheeple," but average “people." Being an "illegal alien" isn't "trendy." That "walls" might have a practical purpose, too. That freedom of choice, and the right of the individual to choose what is best for themselves, is cast in stone. False idols, like Dr. Fauci, stuck to medical research, not politics.
Happy New Year!
Tom Antkow
Farris Road
Maryville
