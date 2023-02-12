In an op-ed of a month ago, Star Parker said that freedom requires ”eternal truths”, “framed by principles of the Bible” She calls for replacing government services with religion and “personal responsibility.”
A big problem is that religious principles are in no way eternal or universal. Religious ideas of morality and truth vary vastly over time, dominations and individuals.
So it seems that these "eternal truths” are based on her particular version of religion and it should dominate American lives and government policy. That is not the freedom of conscience that the Founding Fathers realized to be the core freedom. Freedom requires that there be no government-imposed religion. When Parker calls for a return to prayer in school, she refers not to the freedom of students to pray at school — they have that freedom today — but to a return to a system where one form of prayer is chosen by those with governmental power and imposed on students.
As to “eternal truth,” the Bible endorses slavery, polygamy, genocide, stoning and death for disobedient children. That is a listing of just a few Biblical morality positions that, fortunately, are not considered acceptable by modern standards.
Parker argues that government has a “dismal track record of success in improving the human condition." According to the U.S. Census, the U.S. poverty rate fell from 22.4% in 1959 to 11.6% in 2021.
Parker argues that “as religion declines, government grows” and yet some of the most intrusive large governments are theocracies. This also suggests that government growth is inherently bad. Governments must grow if populations, society and economies grow and become more complex.
Her actual complaint is that Americans are increasingly rejecting her view of a nation based on antiquated Biblical “morality” and are becoming more accepting of personal freedom and increased tolerance of personal needs and choices.
Her stated desire for “all of us to successfully govern our own lives” cannot happen through “eternal truths.” That is because humanity’s understanding of society’s needs can improve over time as we learn and gain new capabilities to make life freer and more fulfilling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.