Dear Editor,
The NAACP and BCU have a standing policy of not responding to negative comments nor opinions when it comes to our work in the community. We believe our work speaks for itself.
While we are grateful for the Daily Times coverage of our Race Relations Symposium, we believe that a response is necessary in order to bring clarity and understanding. We were disappointed to read today’s article in the Daily Times entitled “Supporters of Critical Race Theory encouraged informed voting in school board contest.”
As I’m sure you and Ms. Depew are well aware Critical Race Theory has been surrounded by a plethora of misinformation across the country, which is why we chose to include an informational session about it in our symposium. However, that was only a piece of a multi-part event with the stated purpose of “bringing knowledge and understanding.” We believe some unfortunate inaccuracies in the article sow misunderstanding and confusion.
For example, at no point did Dr. Chiles call on "the audience members to encourage CRT curriculum in K-12 education locally.” In fact, Dr. Chiles emphasized numerous times that CRT is a graduate school and law school level concept that is not being taught in the K-12 curriculum. What she, and we, do advocate for are strong educational standards that teach the truth of race relations in our past and present. This is something that is actually written into Tennessee Law:
T.C.A. § 49-6-1006 https://law.justia.com/codes/tennessee/2020/title-49/chapter-6/part-10/section-49-6-1006/
The state board of education shall include multicultural diversity when developing frameworks and curricula to be taught at appropriate grade levels kindergarten through grade twelve (K-12).
Further down in the article, Ms. Depew again confuses CRT with state approved standards for teaching history when she says “Encouraging a push for CRT curriculum in K-12 education, one attendee said her son told his fourth-grade social studies teacher that slavery had more history behind it than what the teacher taught students. “I think kids want to know what’s going on,” she said.” (Our emphasis added).
This parent was not “encouraging a push for CRT curriculum in K-12 education” she was rather advocating for the accurate depiction of the historical slave trade in US History and its effects on African Americans as laid out in the Tennessee State Social Studies Standards (For your reference those can be found here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/education/standards/ss/Social_Studies_Standards.pdf, for 4th grade the applicable standards are 4.21, 4.26, 4.27 and 4.39)
There is much in the article that Ms. Depew depicted correctly, and we are grateful. However, this is an important aspect that she unfortunately misinterpreted and is something that those who seek to further sow misunderstanding will use to do just that.
We would appreciate a correction noting that Dr. Chiles nor any audience member advocated for the adoption of Critical Race Theory in K-12, but that Dr. Chiles, the NAACP and BCU all strongly support the accurate and truthful teaching of American History, especially when it comes to issues of race.
Rev. Dr. Willa Estell, President Alcoa Blount NAACP
Chairperson, We Are Stronger Together: Blount County United
Maryville
