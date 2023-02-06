Hundreds of millions of dollars have been given to several countries in the Middle East to strengthen their borders. This is simply an example of spending money we do not have.
What made this spending bill even worse was spending by our border control agencies from buying new technology to strengthen our own borders.
The mainstream media has covered up our problems at the southern border for the last couple of years. For the last two years, people have been flooding into the United States from around 150 different countries and if we don't start enforcing our borders, we will have millions more.
You cannot blame people from other countries for wanting to come to America. However, it is also a fact that if we don't have strict borders, we will eventually no longer have a country.
At one time in history, Rome was the world power. Part of what eventually destroyed Rome as a world power was when their borders were compromised. Rome would eventually fall from within.
Just like Rome, if we as a country do not do a better job of controlling our borders, like Rome, we will fall from within.
Our entire infrastructure which is made up of roads and bridges as well as schools, hospitals, jails, sewers and utilities will not be able to handle a massive influx of people from all over the world.
In addition, we are losing 100,000 young Americans every year or around 300 per day to overdoses of fentanyl and other illegal drugs coming across our southern border.
Our national debt now exceeds $31 trillion. Just to keep paying the interest on the huge debt, we will have to raise the debt ceiling.
If our federal government continues to spend more than they are receiving, we as a nation will eventually end up in bankruptcy. If bankruptcy happens, other countries will not longer want to take our debt payment in American dollars.
Increased spending and debt load will eventually destroy any country.
Let's hope and pray this will not bet the outcome for America.
