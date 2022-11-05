Dear Editor:
I have always had confidence in the Daily Times to present facts to the best of your abilities and knowledge, given that each of us has private opinions and perspectives. Therefore, I was stunned to read Monday’s front page presentation on inflation. The problem was in what you left out: the whole truth. Here is some of what you should have included:
Inflation is a global problem, caused by global events, including the war in Ukraine and the pandemic. The Inflation Reduction Act was passed in August by Congress, yes, but not a single Republican voted for it. The Act allows Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs, caps the annual cost of medication at $2,000, caps insulin costs for those on Medicare at $35 a month and lowers health care premiums for those whose coverage comes from the Affordable Care Act. (Heather Cox Richardson, Letter from an American).
It’s astounding, but Senate Republicans Lankford, Lee and Lummis have since introduced legislation to remove the caps and negotiating ability. Are they trying to make life harder for average Americans? Health care costs in the United States are higher than those in other countries, primarily because of the resistance to universal health care, touted by Republicans as “socialism." Health insurance companies benefit from the unwillingness of government to truly care for their people.
The top five gas companies have seen their profits increase by more than 200% from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022, benefits for their CEOs, also earned from the pain of ordinary Americans. Any goods or groceries moved by motor vehicle are going to cost more. The president cannot dictate prices set by private companies.
I am sure you are aware of the power of the press to influence thinking. Therefore, I can only conclude that this partial analysis of inflation was a deliberate attempt to influence the election, as was the inclusion of the cartoon depicting “It’s the economy, stupid." This phrase has been used in the past to imply the need to change leadership, which I am sure you know. The combination of the incomplete inflation story with the cartoon was calculated misinformation targeted toward an electorate.
I am so disappointed and I hope that you will publish a fairer picture of inflation and the causes for it. By being the only newspaper in town, you have the power and, unfortunately, the right not to print anything you choose, but by printing only a one-sided story, you discredit yourselves and the integrity of the Daily Times.
Respectfully,
Gail Harris
Rockford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.