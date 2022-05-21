Bam, thud, crash, scrape, beepbeepbeep — no, I have not just seen the newest Stars War movie. These are the sounds of beautiful acres of forest across the street being destroyed for new developments — all happening without our knowledge and certainly without our input.
For untold years, these acres have been home to all kinds of birds, small mammals, reptiles, varieties of plants, and all the supporting natural creatures that make our world function — water and air filtering, cooling the atmosphere, soil stabilization. Keeping our earth clean! So it is beyond distressing to think of what is happening to all these creatures and where do they go — and certainly without their input.
These are the same woods in which I’ve heard great horned owls hooting to one another numerous times, and great-crested flycatchers return each spring for nesting. I must read 30 children's books a week to my young grandchildren — they’re all full of happy owls, dancing turtles, cute bears with hats. I dread the day that I must explain to them that this is the way we really treat our animal and plant neighbors and I ask again — where do they go?
Ok I’m not a businessperson, but I do know it’s a bad practice to sell off all your assets. Blount County is going that route, with new developments everywhere you look and without the accommodations to provide for the explosion in traffic, education needs, increased services. We are quickly destroying irreplaceable nature and scenery. It’s bad for everyone — those here and those to come. When these development decisions are made, input is needed from all concerned — and I think of a roundtable discussion provided with an equal chair for a human, a tree, a turtle, a mushroom, a wildflower, and of course, a wise owl.
