Dear Editor:
We may be in a civil war. Shots have been fired. Police have ran away from crime and criminals. Black-on-black shootings in major cities are unbelievable. Black lives seem to only matter when the police are involved.
At some point, someone will have to fight these thugs, and it doesn't look like it's going to be the police. If this was a "white power" movement, it would have been crushed before it got started. Everyone knows this.
I'm an old Marine and I'm sad to see how spineless some people are when faced with a "black power" terrorist movement. Thank God we still have the Second Amendment — or do we?
Dillard R. Jones Jr.
Wells Valley Road
Maryville
