Dear Editor:
Do you thank a policeman for his service when you see one? I do! They are the thin blue line between chaos and sanity. In a small town like Maryville, the action is less than in Knoxville, Nashville, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. No matter, it all comes down to this — law and order. For all the bad incidents, unreported are thousands of human contacts that police handle with respect and dignity for all.
Gone are the days when billy clubs are used. Policemen have all kinds of training for dealing with the good and the bad. For all they do, how much are they worth? Much more than they are paid. Hidden in the consciousness of the minds of love oned is the thought of them not making it home one day. Far too long have police been spit on by the media and the left.
If we are to remain civilized, then we must have law and order. The idealized social moderator is of little help when bullets fly. This liberal craziness on dealing with bad and liberalized sentencing, get out of jail for minor offenses, etc., is a mockery of the law and the justice system. There is an old saying, "give an inch and they will take a mile."
If we give in to the defund crowd, kiss law and order and this nation away. I say NO!
Charles Suppus
Landau Drive
Maryville
