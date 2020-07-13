Dear Editor:
Thanks to The Daily Times for this forum. Robust local dialogue is more critical than ever.
By sharing my own "conversion" story, I hope to help others with a similar mindset to reach new understanding and insight. True confession: My first reaction to the Black Lives Matter slogan was, like many, “Hey, wait a minute ... isn’t it better to open that up and say, ‘All Life Matters’ … ?” Saying BLM seemed somehow narrow and divisive. In my head, I heard the unspoken corollary, that "white (or non-black) lives don’t matter."
Some time later, I was in a church where the Rev. Willa Estell spoke and explained what hadn’t occurred to me — that it is a given that all life matters, it is a given that police lives matters, etc. But just stopping there serves to maintain the status quo. This movement calls for something different — actually to disrupt the status quo, by calling us to seek out and expose injustice. “All lives matter” is a very nice future vision, but I can’t honestly say it, when evidence reveals otherwise.
So, for me, it is time (many would say way past time) to join in this movement and articulate clearly that in so many ways, black lives have not been afforded that basic justice and decency that is a given for me. Although you can find stories, quotes and images to the contrary, saying Black Lives Matter is not meant to say that other lives don’t. It just isn’t.
Here’s to working toward "a more perfect union" through education and dialogue. We can do this.
John DiDiego
Wilson Avenue
Maryville
