Dear Editor:
The political cartoon of two white men in a pickup truck sporting a Rebel flag in hot pursuit of Obama brings to light the cracks in the ideal Norman Rockwell portrait of America. These cracks reveal the deep injustice in America, especially in light of the recent murder of a young black man who, while jogging, was pursued by two men, a father and son, who harassed and murdered him in broad daylight and would have gone unpunished were it not for a video exposing their heinous crime in real time.
This cartoon forces us to see the elephant in the room. This elephant is a monster that perpetuates racism and threatens the moral fiber of this nation. Not all Americans are racists, but there are many who are and stoke the fires of hatred. They must be stopped and brought to justice. Our apathy emboldens them. Therefore, it is up to us destroy their legacy of hatred and cruelty.
It is said, "fish smells from the head down." We must hold our legislators accountable for policies that institutionalize and perpetuate inequality and injustice. We must use our vote to right wrongs and strive to make America a truly great country with liberty and justice for all.
Annamaria Gundlach
River Ford Road
Maryville
