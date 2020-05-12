Dear Editor:
I hear folks say, "We need to pray for our president," and I do, I pray for him every day. I also pray that he will be voted out of office. Somebody once said, "Every time I try to tell God what to do I get into trouble. But I wish God would listen to me just once!"
Many Trump supporters would call me a "Trump hater." I'm not. My faith requires that I hate no one. But as Dr. Martin Luther King said: "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."
What I see happening in our government and upon our national landscape should give us pause for grave concern. People are sick, hurting and dying from the coronavirus, while minorities are dying disproportionately, and that matters.
We are experiencing the worst unemployment since the Great Depression and people losing their insurance coverage. Doctors, nurses and front-line workers have endured the stress of unimaginable conditions, with some sacrificing their lives.
We need more readily available testing and tracing before opening nonessential businesses. Projections are trending toward 3,000 deaths per day by June. Unfortunately, the president's focus is on himself and his reelection. In all of his previous daily briefings combined he spent a total of 4½ minutes consoling family members of deceased coronavirus victims and 45 minutes touting himself and the great job he's doing.
That's wrong and that matters. We cannot remain silent. We need to raise our voices at the ballot box in November and speak loudly and clearly because it matters.
Carl Oaks
El Grande Lane
Lenoir City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.