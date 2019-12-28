Dear Editor:
“Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world.” This is the song that many have sung in their churches as children. It is imprinted in memory.
As I read the article on Romania’s children’s plight under the Communist’s regime my response was, "Those Communists!" Then I thought of my own country’s situation. There are thousands of innocent children who were taken from their parents by agents of the United States with no records of who they were or who their parents were. Now they are in camps that are, in effect, the same as those of Romania, but with no contact with anyone other than the guards.
“Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.”
Warren Harris
Chippendale Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.