Dear Editor:
Let me simplify the discussion about masks. Right now, we are not sure of all modes of transmission of COVID-19. Experts hypothesize three primary ones: surface transmission, droplets expelled from mouth and nose, and aerosols expelled from mouth and nose.
Since we have no data on which are the worst, experts have developed a simple defense for each. For surface contamination, wash hands. For aerosol transmission, avoid large groups in confined spaces. For droplets, wear a mask.
This is the best we can do until there is data to further identify all the sources and their relative significance. With no such data it is impossible to conclude that one defense is more or less effective. Hospitals do not report “we had 10 cases today, three from contact, four from exposure in crowds, and three from droplets."
The strategy of doing all three is, therefore, what we should do with what we know. Any so-called study that concludes any one of these three defenses is not effective should be considered totally erroneous unless the source can produce the data identifying relative impact of each. I suspect they cannot.
Charles A. St Clair
Creekstone Circle
Maryville
