Dear Editor,
It was a cute picture of Sam Houston and Santa Clause on page one on Christmas day. Actually, Christmas is celebrated by most of your readers as the birthday of Jesus. I found the name Jesus on page 10 and I could have missed an earlier mention.
If Jesus birth is not first page news on Christmas day you have once again missed the point. If it was intentional, shame on you. If it was an oversight you are in the wrong business.
Charles Bailey
McCarty Road
Louisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.