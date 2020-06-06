Dear Editor:
In Buzz Thomas' May 14 Op-Ed, "Jesus frowned upon public piety," my response is this: Piety is defined as a virtue that is demonstrated by a person's strong belief in God and accompanied by the same level of reverence and humility.
In the gospel of Matthew, Jesus did not condemn or even frown upon the public display of "piety" per se; rather what Jesus condemned was the public display of ostentatious and pretentious display in the acknowledgement of God, so as to elevate oneself to be noticed, admired and praised by others for one's own self glory and self aggrandizement; that was the sin.
Since Thomas proudly expounded on his educational and theological background, I would remind him of what Jesus said: If you are ashamed to publicly acknowledge me before others, I will likewise be ashamed of you before my heavenly Father. Jesus further said, "That we are not to hide our light under a bushel" but to let our light shine before others, that by our words, deeds and actions, only God will be honored and glorified.
As to Thomas' catchphrase of "separation of church and state," I would refer him to the Constitution and the accompanying Bill of Rights, specifically under Article 1. I would challenge him to point out, that either by word, by intent, by insinuation or by reference that the Framers intended for there to be a complete or near absence of any acknowledgement of religious beliefs or faith. This, of course, was not their intent. Instead, the Framers gave us the Establishment Clause, which forbids the enactment of a state-mandated religion — a huge difference in meaning and concept between "separation" and "establishment."
Jim Prather
South Ruth Street
Maryville
